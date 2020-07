DALLAS, TX (KDAF)- Tarrant County has implemented a free pilot COVID-19 saliva test.

Beginning at 8 A.M. tomorrow, there will be 300 daily tests available at J.P. Elder middle school.

This pilot plan will be issued to figure out how accurate this form of testing is and if it can result in quicker results. This also could be a less expensive alternative to the nose swab test.

To learn more about this testing, visit the website at https://covidtesting.tarrantcounty.com/