Tarrant County expanding COVID-19 saliva testing

FORT WORTH, Texas (KDAF) — Fort worth recently rolled out a trial for COVID-19 saliva testing. Officials are saying the trial was exceedingly successful and are not expanding the program.

More than 1300 Tarrant County residents were testing in the initial roll out at JP Elder Middle School in Fort Worth. A new testing location is starting tomorrow at the Dickies Arena parking garage.

The saliva test is less intrusive to some people, as the nasal swab requires the swab to be inserted far into the nasal cavity.

You must book an appointment prior to arriving for the saliva test. You must also wear a mask and remain in your vehicle.

Visit covidtesting.tarrantcounty.com for more information.