Talk of the pandemic during the RNC is often past tense

Over the last several days, there have been moments during the RNC that have stood out from previous conventions or in the current times.

After last night’s speeches and appearances, the lack of masks and social distancing in crowds and during some events was notable. Some pundits have also noted the way the pandemic is spoken about during the RNC is a nuanced but significant point.

Often times the pandemic is referenced in a past tense manner, signaling that it’s something we’ve gotten through and not an on going challenge. While progress has been made around the world, the U.S. is still reports significant numbers and deaths.

