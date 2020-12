DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) – As 2020 comes to an end, we look forward to 2021.

Technology and how we use the digital space drastically evolved in 2020 with the coronavirus pandemic.

There are some things you should think about as we head into the new year.

Mitchell West, a Regional Sales Director for Nexstar Media Inc., and our content partners at On-Air Media, take a look at digital trends in 2021, and how you can grow your business in the digital space.

