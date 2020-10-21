TABC suspends liquor licenses of North Texas businesses for violating COVID-19 rules

DALLAS (KDAF) — On Tuesday the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission announced that several bars and restaurants across the state have had their liquor licenses suspended for violating COVID-19 regulations.

According to a release from the TABC, six businesses across the state had their licenses suspended for 30-days, two of which are in North Texas. Ampersand in Fort Worth and The Whippersnapper in Dallas were issued emergency orders for a 30-day permit suspension.

The suspensions were a result of Operation Safe Open, an initiative were TABC agents inspected businesses across Texas to ensure they’re following state standards to slow the spread of the virus.

These standards include indoor customer capacity limits of 50% for bars and 75% for restaurants, along with social distancing of at least 6 feet between groups of customers.

The TABC says 1,344 inspections were done.

“Protecting the health and safety of Texans during this pandemic is our top priority,” TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. “I’m incredibly proud of all the TABC employees working to ensure Texas bars and restaurants are able to operate safely. Our goal from the start has been to educate business owners about the requirements of the governor’s executive orders, and our Enforcement, Legal and Communications teams have done outstanding work to keep the industry and the public informed on how to stay safe while helping to reopen the Texas economy.”