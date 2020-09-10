Sweet side hustle: How a nano-batch ice cream pop-up started churning out pints due to the pandemic

One of the bright spots about people dealing with layoffs and furloughs is their ability to capitalize on passions or hidden talents.

That was the case for Hillary Galant. She had just graduated from business school and moved to Dallas when the pandemic hit and job opportunities started to slow down.

Making ice cream has always been a passion, and it was her father-in-law that suggested she turn that into something more.

And so Hil’s Treats was born. She’s now selling 30-40 pints a week of her weekly, nano-batch flavors.

At the moment however, this is more of a pop-up side-hustle as she now has a job landed as a consultant that starts this fall.

Hil’s Treats has weekly flavor releases. To grab a pint before the run ends, visit their Instagram @hilstreats