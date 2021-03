Suzanne Somers seen at Focus Features Los Angeles Special Screening of “Nocturnal Animals” at Hammer Museum on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Blair Raughley via AP)

The 74-year-old actress and breast cancer survivor told the “Heather Dubrow’s World” podcast that her and her husband, Alan Hamel, have sex up to 3 times a day before noon.

Somers starred in the 70’s and 80’s sitcom ‘Three’s Company’. She was doagnosed with stage II breast cancer in 2000.