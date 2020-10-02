Support breast cancer awareness and register for the 19th annual virtual Sister to Sister fitness festival

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of death for women. Early detection is key to successful treatment, and that all starts with awareness.

For the 19th year, the Dallas-based Celebrating Life Foundation is hosting the Sister to Sister Fitness Festival 5K Run and Walk on Saturday, October 3th.

Only this year, it’s virtual!

This means you can walk in the park, in the community or at home. You can walk alone or with friends. We encourage you to practice social distancing as you get your fitness on! Please take pictures and post them on your social media site with the hashtag #sistertosister2020.

When: Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 8:46 AM

Where: Your favorite 5 K course

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO AND TO REGISTER