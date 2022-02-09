VERIZON SPONSORED CONTENT — Most of us will watch as the NFL crowns a new champion this Sunday – but what we won’t see is the technology being used by first responders to keep everyone in and around the Big Game safe.

Former Tampa police chief Brian Dugan has first-hand big game experience as the man responsible for security efforts at last year’s super bowl.

Verizon’s Jennifer Chronis leads a team of experts that develop and deliver advanced technology solutions to help first responders.

They joined Morning After to give the crew a behind-the-scenes look at how technology will impact public safety at the Big Game.