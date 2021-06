MORNING AFTER (CW33/KDAF) — Ojo de Tigre Mezcal Artesanal is an inviting and accessible Mezcal for all.

Nino Gandulla, U.S. national ambassador for Ojo de Tigre Mezcal, joined our show to give drink ideas.

To celebrate Ron Corning’s birthday, Gandulla came up with a special drink called “The Ron” (a take on Tiger Lily).

1.5 ounces of Ojo de Tigre Mezcal

1.5 ounces of pineapple juice

2 ounces of ginger beer