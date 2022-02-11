SUBWAY SPONSORED CONTENT — Wondering what to eat for the Big Game? Check out Subway’s special menu from some of the biggest names in the game.

The Big Game is upon us and Subway is taking a unique turn to feed football fans on Sunday with a brand new menu of sandwiches from some of the biggest names in football.

The Vault has five all-new sandwiches and even brought it to the site of the Super Bowl. These new sandwiches can be ordered on Subway.com and on the Subway app. Russell Wilson, Marshawn Lynch and Trevor Lawrence are in on the fun with some of their own subs in Subway’s Vault.