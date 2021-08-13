Stylists hope to destigmatize hair loss during hair loss awareness month

DALLAS (KDAF) — August is hair loss awareness month and stylists, cosmetologists are hoping to use this month to destigmatize the conversation surrounding hair loss.

Hair loss doesn’t just affect a certain group of people, it can affect people with a wide range of backgrounds including people with genetic predispositions for hair loss, people who have suffered accidents and people who lose hair during medical procedures.

For those suffering at any stage of hair loss, there are services you can turn to.

HairClub is a provider of hair regrowth, replacement and restoration services, helping thousands of people get the hair they love.

Megan Miller, stylist at HairClub Dallas, joined our show to talk more about their services.