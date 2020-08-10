Sturgis will likely be the biggest event pandemic with 250,000 attendees, potential to create ‘superspreaders’

DALLAS, TX (KDAF)- The 80th annual of Sturgis in South Dakota is starting this week.

Officials are expecting 250,000 attendees, which will make it the largest public gathering since the emergence of COVID-19.

From the videos and pictures of the event as of now, there doesn’t seem to be many masks in sight. The attendees are being considered potential ‘super spreaders’, that can transmit the COVID virus to others all over.

The event does take place outside, however, the amount of people expected to attend does raise concern.