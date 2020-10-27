Study says just 5% of Dallas/Fort Worth has actually been exposed to COVID-19

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — A new study from UT Southwestern has some surprising news regarding COVID-19 in North Texas considering the high number of cases in the area.

One would think a large number of people would have been exposed to the disease, but that appears not to be the case in Dallas/Fort Worth.

Scientists are saying just 5 percent of people in DFW have been exposed to COVID-19.

The national average is at 9 percent.

The low exposure rates could be troublesome for the idea of herd immunity in North Texas.