Only 11% of pregnant women are fully vaccinated according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If you are pregnant and are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC says you may want to talk to your healthcare provider about whether to get the vaccine.

Dr. Jessica Shepherd, OB/GYN and Chief Medical Officer of Verywell Health, joined our show to talk about this study.