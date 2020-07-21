Stress can come in many forms, scream it out with tips from the Brain Performance Center

DALLAS, TX (KDAF)- COVID-19 has caused an immense amount of unexpected stress for people. Many need an outlet to channel their emotions.

Leigh Richardson, founder and Clinical Director of the Brain Performance Center, talks about the health benefits of yelling out a big scream to release your tension and stress.

“When you get angry you can feel that anger building in your body, and when you get stressed you can feel that in your body, your shoulders get really tight. It’s progressive muscle relaxation to get rid of it and just to scream it out to release that tension in your body in your shoulders, can be very relaxing.” Leigh explains.

Iceland has become a huge proponent of this form of screaming therapy, that allows people to visit their and utilize their system to get rid of tension.

If you would rather let our your tension in a more personal setting, Leigh recommends doing it in your backyard. Let your neighbors know that you are having a little party and that it’s just you, then just let it all out.

The uncertainty of the pandemic, rises the stress levels in many individuals, but the best thing to do is to stay present. If you are worried about the past or lost in the future, you are eating at your anxiety. Learn how to slow your heart rate down by your breathing.

To learn more about the methods of the Brain Performance Center, visit their website at https://www.brainperformance.com/