Stop wasting money on brand name Nutella! Kate Weiser has a recipe for the famous spread!

If you’ve ever been to Trinity Groves in Dallas, then there’s a good chance you’ve been to Kate Weiser Chocolate (at the very least passed by with curiosity.) Well the local chocolatier gave us her recipe for homemade Nutella!

HOMEMADE NUTELLA

Ingredients

8 oz. hazelnuts, blanched and skinless

1 cup powdered sugar

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

2 Tbsp oil (canola, grapeseed or coconut)

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp salt

1/4 cup chopped chocolate or semi-sweet chocolate, melted

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or silicone baking mat. Place hazelnuts on the sheet. Roast for 12 to 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and transfer onto a clean kitchen towel. Let cool until safe to the touch. Place nuts in food processor and process until finely ground. Scrape the sides of the food processor bowl as needed. Process nuts until they start to liquify. It can take about 5 minutes. Stop the food processor as needed to scrape the sides of the bowl. Add powdered sugar and cocoa. Mix until well combined. With the food processor running, drizzle in the oil and vanilla. Process until smooth. Add the salt and process for 5 seconds. Melt the chocolate slowly in the microwave until fully melted Add melted chocolate to nut mixture and continue to process until smooth. You may need to add more oil if the mixture clumps up. Scrape the spread into a clean jar. Store in refrigerator for up to 1 month. If using coconut oil, you may need to let the spread sit on the counter to soften before using.

Kate Weiser is participating in the virtual Dallas Chocolate Festival this weekend, tickets are still available so reserve your spot today!