State Fair To Go box lets you bring fair food home

The cancellation of the State Fair of Texas has really brought out the solutions-oriented people, especially when it comes to fair food.

For about $60, you can now order a to-go box filled with all of the fried fair goodies.

A company called State Fair Food To Go offers a way for people to bring the fair home. The box contains corn dogs, turkey legs, fried oreos, fried okra, curly fries, and funnel cake mix.

The catch – you’ve gotta cook it yourself. However, the website does feature cooking instructions.