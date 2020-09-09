State Fair To Go box lets you bring fair food home

Morning After

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The cancellation of the State Fair of Texas has really brought out the solutions-oriented people, especially when it comes to fair food.

For about $60, you can now order a to-go box filled with all of the fried fair goodies.

A company called State Fair Food To Go offers a way for people to bring the fair home. The box contains corn dogs, turkey legs, fried oreos, fried okra, curly fries, and funnel cake mix.

The catch – you’ve gotta cook it yourself. However, the website does feature cooking instructions.

Share this story

More News Headlines

More
morningafter

30 Second Downloads

Dallas-based education developer donating app to help kids bridge learning gaps during pandemic

More From Morning After

More

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News