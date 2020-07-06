Madefor Box teaches and sustains simple but impactful habits

To get 20% off of Madefor, insert code MORNINGAFTER at checkout. Morning After, CW33 and Nexstar do not receive any proceeds or commissions from purchases.

DALLAS,TX (KDAF)- With the many changes happening in the world, now is the perfect time to work on yourself and get rid of bad habits and adopt new ones.

Blake Mycoskie, founder of TOMS shoes and Madefor, has created a way for people to grow mentally within themselves.

“This really came from some of my own personal challenges and struggles. Feeling burned out and the challenges of modern living, all of this digital distractions, just feeling tired myself. ” Mycoskie says.

Blake reached out and teamed up with scientists from universities such as Stanford and Harvard, to figure out the certain practices and mindsets that people who are successfully flourishing in life, have set for themselves.

Blake discovered that the things these people were doing that he wasn’t, were very simple. Things such as sleeping better or having a gratitude moment.

Madefor is a box that teaches people the habits that will help them evolve and encourages people to sustain these practices.

It typically takes 21 days for people to form a habit, so within the first month one good practice that can be utilized is staying hydrated. Blake explains that 2% reduction in your optimal hydration affects your mood, energy, sleep, and how your body moves.

Madefor provides a water bottle that keeps track of how much water you’re drinking throughout the day. This allows you to keep track of how your body feels the more you drink throughout the day. As the months go by, you are challenged with a new habit to adopt.

To learn more about Madefor visit the website at https://getmadefor.com/