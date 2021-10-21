Sponsored Content: why healthcare is vital to your financial health

AFLAC SPONSORED CONTENT — Healthcare is one of the most important decisions anyone can make.

After a challenging year, a new study shows that nearly half of American workers purchased at least one new health benefit in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Winnie Sun, ‘The Wealth Whisperer’, is one of the top wealth experts in the country and the host of the popular podcast Renegade Millionaire.

Winnie joined our show to discuss the 2021 Aflac Workforces Report and why choosing a healthcare plan is an important part of our financial health.