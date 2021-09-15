Sponsored Content: virtual healthcare platform offers free personalized healthcare

K HEALTH SPONSORED CONTENT — K Health is a 24/7 virtual healthcare platform that is powered by AI to offer free personalized healthcare.
People can use K Health to check their symptoms for free, chat with a clinician to diagnose and treat what’s wrong, and manage chronic conditions.
K Health provides the following services:
- Primary Care – from colds to UTI to appendicitis
- Pediatrics – care for children from ages 3-17
- Mental health services – growing exponentially and now integrating the latest acquisition of Trusst a HIPAA-compliant remote therapy platform
K Health has plans to recruit dozens of Dallas doctors to its app to promote access to care for residents across the city.
