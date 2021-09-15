HS Football Showdown: Broncos vs. Bobcats
September 16 2021 07:00 pm

Sponsored Content: virtual healthcare platform offers free personalized healthcare

Morning After

by: K Health

Posted: / Updated:

K HEALTH SPONSORED CONTENT — K Health is a 24/7 virtual healthcare platform that is powered by AI to offer free personalized healthcare.

People can use K Health to check their symptoms for free, chat with a clinician to diagnose and treat what’s wrong, and manage chronic conditions.

K Health provides the following services:

  • Primary Care – from colds to UTI to appendicitis
  • Pediatrics – care for children from ages 3-17
  • Mental health services – growing exponentially and now integrating the latest acquisition of Trusst a HIPAA-compliant remote therapy platform

K Health has plans to recruit dozens of Dallas doctors to its app to promote access to care for residents across the city.

To learn more about K Health, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More News Headlines

More
morningafter

More From Morning After

More

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News