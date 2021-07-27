Sponsored Content: Summer Home Health Wellness

BOURBON BLONDE SPONSORED CONTENT — Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here with some home, health and wellness products to help kick off your summer.

Curél Foaming Facial Wash

www.curel.com

Curel’s Foaming Facial Wash gently removes impurities without stripping the skin barrier of hydration to reveal soft, moisturized skin.

MyKirei by KAO

www.mykirei.com

A pet leaves a paw print on your heart. Designed for all pet lovers, the MyKirei by Kao Paw Print Foam Hand Wash dispenses a paw print shape of a furry friend with every pump and is perfect to help make handwashing a daily ritual to look forward to for everyone in the family.

BareOrganics products available at HEB

www.bareorganics.com

BareOrganics Nopal Cactus Powder offers health and vitality benefits and is Keto & Paleo-Friendly

Carnation Breakfast Essentials®

Available at Walmart

www.carnationbreakfastessentials.com

Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Nutritional Drinks are delicious and nutrient-packed, providing 10 grams of protein plus 21 vitamins & minerals.

NEW Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Flavored Nutritional Drinks are a delicious, nutrient-packed, and convenient breakfast option for families.

Quest

www.QuestNutrition.com

Quest Candy Bites are better-for-you, indulgent treats that allow consumers to satisfy their sweet tooth without all the sugar, packed with rich chocolate flavor and delicious fillings.