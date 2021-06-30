Sponsored Content: Summer Essentials



BOURBON BLONDE BLOG SPONSORED CONTENT — Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to help with some amazing products to kick off your summer.

Hilo Life

www.hilolife.com

Hilo Life Almond Flour Tortilla Style Chips in exclusive 12oz bag for Costco – Keto friendly with 3g net carbs and 9g of protein per serving.

Quest

www.QuestNutrition.com

Quest® Hero Protein Bars are known for their crispy, crunchy textural experiences and are now available in two new flavors: Cookies & Cream and Chocolate Coconut.

Nurish by Nature Made

www.Nurish.com

​A personalized vitamin subscription service that uses a science-based assessment to offer personalized daily vitamin packets delivered to your doorstep, and now showcasing a whole new packaging and design!

Bug Bite Thing

www.bugbitething.com

​Amazon’s #1 selling product for insect bite relief, Bug Bite Thing is chemical-free, reusable and suitable for all ages.