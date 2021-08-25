Sponsored Content: sleep health

Morning After

A-1 BROADCAST SPONSORED CONTENT — Sleep apnea impacts more than 54 million people in the U.S., yet 80% are undiagnosed, which could lead to devastating health implications.

Sleep apnea usually results in disrupted sleep because it causes breathing to repeatedly stop and start during sleep.

CPAP therapy is the most effective treatment for sleep apnea, and fortunately, new CPAP devices like the AirSense 11 make therapy more comfortable, convenient, quieter, and digitally connected than ever before.

Dr. Carlos M. Nunez, M.D joined our show to discuss how to identify if you, or your bed partner, might have sleep apnea, and the diagnosis and therapy options available.

