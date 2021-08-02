REPRODUCTIVE SOLUTIONS SPONSORED CONTENT — Reproductive Solutions is a leading medical technology company in the male fertility space.

The Dallas-based company is focused on revolutionizing semen sample collection methods backed by scientific insights.

There is a new non-invasive solution called Protex that allows men to collect their specimens at home. This improves the quality of the semen sample by reducing extreme anxiety and stress on the patient as well as by decreasing hyper stress on the sample, increasing the odds of an IVF-facilitated pregnancy.

As the first patented and FDA-listed semen collection method, Protex eliminates the damaging effect to sperm caused by the traditional collection process.

Diana Peninger, CEO of Reproductive Solutions, joined our show to talk more about the company.