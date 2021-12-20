EDELMAN FINANCIAL ENGINES SPONSORED CONTENT — With the new year comes resolutions – and that includes focusing on your financial goals.

Now a dynamic new radio show and podcast called ‘Everyday Wealth’ is here to help. It’s premiering Jan. 1, co-hosted by two of the top journalists in the nation, who are teaming up with Edelman Financial Engines –to help people in all stages of their wealth planning journey.

Soledad O’Brien has won Emmys, a Peabody and Du Pont Columbia awards. She currently anchors a magazine program called Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien, reports for HBO’s real sports with Bryant Gumble and has anchored for CNN, MSNBC and NBC.

Jean Chatzky has been the financial editor for NBC’s Today show for 25 years and is a best-selling author.