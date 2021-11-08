Sponsored Content: Parkland Community Health Plan serves more than 200,000 NTX children, adults

HS Football Showdown: Royals vs. Panthers
PARKLAND COMMUNITY HEALTH PLAN SPONSORED CONTENT — Parkland Community Health Plan serves more than 200,000 children and adults across the Dallas area.

Through their network, people are given access to convenient, affordable healthcare and are able to seek care at more than 6,000 doctors and specialist

Their network covers the following counties:

  • Dallas
  • Collin
  • Ellis
  • Hunt
  • Kaufman
  • Navarro
  • Rockwall

John Wendling, CEO of Parkland Community Health Plan, joined our show to talk about the healthcare plan.

