Sponsored Content: Out for Summer In for Fall

ALL DRESSED UP WITH NOTHING TO DRINK SPONSORED CONTENT — Time to get rid of those Summer styles and get ready for fall. Today we have Lifestyle Influencer, Cheryl Leahy, with some great products that will help you get on track for the next season.

Elizée offers all day comfort

​All day comfort, luxurious design with Italian craftsmanship. Elizee shoes are designed with their signature Plush Contour insole, each style is shaped to cushion and support, the foot securely for an ultra-wearable luxury experience. https://elizeeshoes.com/

CALICO SUN

The newest kids’ accessories that are sure to make you smile. ​Calico Sun is the newest brand from the Brand everyone adores, OOLY. But now with amazing accessories for all girls. Add a little fun and style for the fall wardrobe!

Mizzen+Main

Mizzen+Main are the makers of the best damn dress shirt. We are a performance clothing company that transformed menswear with the use of sweat-wicking, machine-washable, and ultra-comfortable performance fabric. Mizzenandmain.com