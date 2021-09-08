Sponsored Content: National Service Dog Awareness Month

A1 BROADCAST SPONSORED CONTENT — September is National Service Dog Awareness month, a time to recognize how specially-trained dogs help veterans with physical and mental challenges.

In honor of Service Dog Awareness month this September, Purina Dog Chow has launched its fourth annual “Service Dog Salute” campaign to highlight the life-changing benefits that service dogs can provide to veterans experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

See first-hand hand how service dogs help veterans move towards better physical and mental health and have the confidence to take on everyday activities they struggle with due to PTSD, like shopping and driving.

On September 8, TV & radio personality and one of the documentary’s producers, Bobby Bones, has teamed up with service dog organization Got Your Six Support Dogs and Purina Dog Chow to talk about this empowering film.