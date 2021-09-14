HS Football Showdown: Broncos vs. Bobcats
Sponsored Content: Jordin Sparks talks National Sickle Cell Awareness Month

AFLAC SPONSORED CONTENT — September is National Sickel Cell Awareness Month.

She’s a multi-platinum artist, actor and was the youngest winner of American Idol.

Yet, with all of her success, Jordin Sparks has another story to tell for National Sickle Cell Awareness month.

Her own step-sister died from sickle cell – a disease that afflicts more than 100,000 Americans and their families.

Also joining us is Buffy Swinehart, of Aflac – which is partnering with Jordin to get the word out about a special program to help sick children.

