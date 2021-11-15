Sponsored Content: how new technology is allowing to truck drivers to be more efficient

TRUCKSTOP.COM SPONSORED CONTENT — Every day, and especially during the holiday season, freight management technology helps truck drivers locate more loads so that we can get the everyday essentials.

The logistics are even more critical during the holiday season when many of us rely on important deliveries. now, new data from truckstop.com shows how many truck drivers are committed to taking more loads during the holidays so they can transport vital goods across the country amid a pandemic and in time for the holidays.

Paul Hochman, technology expert, joined our show to talk about the essential role that truck drivers play and the role technology plays during the busy holiday season.