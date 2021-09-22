Sponsored Content: Home, Health and Wellness

BOURBON BLONDE BLOG SPONSORED CONTENT — Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to help with some amazing products to get your home and wellness ready for the cooler months ahead.

Carnation Breakfast Essentials

Available at www.walmart.com

Carnation Breakfast Essentials® is a flavorful and convenient breakfast nutritional drink option for kids ages 4 and older that provides essentials nutrients such as protein, vitamins and minerals.

CELSIUS – Essential Energy

CELSIUS is a better for you, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. It has zero sugar and is made with premium ingredients like Ginger, Green Tea and Guarana – none of the bad stuff just the essential energy you need. CELSIUS was created to help people LIVE FIT, exceed their goals and elevate their everyday lives. www.celsius.com

Glisten Dishwasher Cleaner

Residue and build-up in the dishwasher can affect its performance and create an environmental hazard. Glisten Dishwasher Cleaner is the only dishwasher cleaner certified by the EPA, with natural cleaning power that eliminates odors and cleans food and bacteria from hard-to-reach areas.