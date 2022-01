AT HOME SPONSORED CONTENT — The new year is the perfect time to refresh and reimagine your home.

Ty Pennington, Emmy award-winning T.V. host and designer, joined our show to provide some décor inspiration.

He is teaming up with At Home, the home décor superstore, to launch an exclusive new collection.

You may know Ty as host for shows like Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and Trading Spaces. He is currently hosting two shows on HGTV – ‘Ty Breaker’ and ‘Rock the Block.’