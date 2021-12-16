MASTERCARD SPONSORED CONTENT — One of the best parts of traveling is experiencing great food and drinks.

Now, a new collection of recipes from around the world is available just in time for the holidays.

World-famous sommelier and lifestyle expert Belinda Chang has teamed up with Mastercard to be one of 50 contributors on a cookbook called: ‘from the world to your home.’

Chang won a James Beard Award in the drinks category and is a regular fixture on media outlets like the New York Times, NPR, CNBC, Bloomberg and many others, and she joined our show with more.