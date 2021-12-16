BOURBON BLONDE BLOG SPONSORED CONTENT — Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here with some entertaining ideas to help you this holiday season.

Sphera, Plant-based Boba Pearls

Sphera are plant-based boba pearls that will add a burst of flavor to any entree, dessert or cocktail! They are plant-based, vegan and gluten-free, and available in over a dozen flavors on Amazon.

Campo Viejo

Campo Viejo Red Blend is a highly aromatic and expressive wine that combines Tempranillo, Garnacha and Bobal, with each grape bringing a different dimension to a nuanced and smooth blend that is easy to enjoy.

Santa Clausthaler Non-Alcoholic Holiday Beer is Coming to Town

Santa Clausthaler will make your holidays merry and bright. Clausthaler is the pioneer in non-alcoholic beer, going back more than 40 years and this limited-edition holiday beer features Clausthaler original with cranberry and cinnamon. Serve ice cold, just as it’d be at Santa’s home at the North Pole.

JURA E8 Piano Black

Elevate your coffee experience at home with the JURA E8. It brews 17 different specialties – from espresso to flat white and latte macchiato – always freshly ground, not capsuled. $2,399 for the E8 Piano Black / $2,499 for the E8 Chrome. www.JURA.com