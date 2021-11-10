HSFB: McKinney Boyd vs. Lewisville
Sponsored Content: High Fitness partnering with IVL Collective to give old school aerobics a modern, fashion-forward makeover

by: IVL Collective, High Fitness

IVL COLLECTIVE AND HIGH FITNESS SPONSORED CONTENT — Aerobics is back and it has a new look!

When Emily Nelson and Amber Zenith, co-founders of High Fitness, were brainstorming why aerobics went into hiatus, they came up with a way to bring the old school fitness routine bigger and better.

For them, it took a few tweaks to the routine, an all-new modern playlist and a fresh wardrobe.

That’s where IVL Collective comes in with the fashion-forward, tech-driven line of workout clothing. Their innovative, collagen-infused, anti-microbial fabric.

Emily Jackson, founder and creative director at IVL Collective, and Nelson joined the show to talk more about their collaboration.

