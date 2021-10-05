HS Football Showdown: Cougars v. Ryan Raiders
Head Start of Greater Dallas

Morning After

by: Head Start

Posted: / Updated:

HEADSTART SPONSORED CONTENT — Head Start of Greater Dallas (HSGD) is a nonprofit organization serving Dallas for over 30 years.

It provides children with the foundation of skills and knowledge they need to be successful in school and life and fosters self-reliant families and communities.

The agency serves about 2,500 low-income, preschool-age children, infants and toddlers at 44 full-day Head Start and Early Head Start centers in Dallas county.

The agency is dependent on community support for approximately $8 million every year.

Go to hsgd.org for more information.

