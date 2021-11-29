HSFB: Guyer vs. Byron Nelson
November 27 2021 02:30 pm

Sponsored Content: Godsey Martin choosing 40 single mothers to donate money to for Christmas gifts

Morning After

by: Godsey Martin IJUSTGOTHIT.com

Posted: / Updated:

GODSEY MARTIN IJUSTGOTHIT.COM SPONSORED CONTENT — Godsey Martin is choosing 40 single mothers to give a $500 gift card that they can use anywhere, this holiday season.

To find out how you can apply for the shopping spree, go to hitwithlove.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More News Headlines

morningafter

More From Morning After

More

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News