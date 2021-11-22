Sponsored Content: Follow these tips to have a successful Cyber 5

FACEBOOK SPONSORED CONTENT — Holiday shopping’s biggest weekend is upon us, and it has moved online.

Black Friday through Giving Tuesday – now known as “Cyber 5” – will offer shoppers more deals and discounts on products than ever. So if you’re trying to find the perfect gifts for the people on your list, we have you covered!

Shopping expert and journalist Trae Bodge has teamed up with Facebook and Instagram to share details on how you can find the best deals by shopping right from the social apps you scroll through every day.