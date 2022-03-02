GODSEY MARTIN IJUSTGOTHIT.COM SPONSORED CONTENT — J-Kruz stopped by the CW33 KDAF studio to talk about the latest in entertainment headlines, including this year’s Screen Actors Guild Award winners.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards are the only televised awards show specifically applauding the talents of performers. This year, like most years, was a competitive year with many career-making performances.

Here is the list of winners from the awards show:

Movies

Outstanding Cast – “CODA”

– “CODA” Actor in a Leading Role – Will Smith, “King Richard”

– Will Smith, “King Richard” Actress in a Leading Role – Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

– Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” Actor in a Supporting Role – Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

– Troy Kotsur, “CODA” Actress in a Supporting Role – Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

– Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” Stunt Ensemble in a Movie – “No Time to Die”

Television

Ensemble in a Drama Series – “Succession”

– “Succession” Actor in a Drama Series – Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

– Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” Actress in a Drama Series – HoYeon Jung, “Squid Game”

– HoYeon Jung, “Squid Game” Ensemble in a Comedy Series – “Ted Lasso”

– “Ted Lasso” Actor in a Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

– Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” Actress in a Comedy Series – Jean Smart, “Hacks”

– Jean Smart, “Hacks” Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series – Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

– Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” Actress in a TV movie or limited series – Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

– Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series – “Squid Game”