GODSEY MARTIN IJUSTGOTHIT.COM SPONSORED CONTENT — J-Kruz joined Morning After to talk about the latest in entertainment headlines, including Nick Cannon’s new song and an emotional interview with New Edition.

Daytime talk show host Nick Cannon has released a new love song dedicated to his ex-wife Mariah Carey. In the track entitled Alone, Cannon seems to be reaching out to Carey and reminiscing about their relationship.

Also in discussion, R&B group New Edition is getting attention after an emotional interview where the group reflected on growing up in the Boston projects and their support for each other.