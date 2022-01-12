GODSEY MARTIN IJUSTGOTHIT.COM — J-Kruz joined the Morning After to talk about the latest in entertainment headlines, including Nelly responding to claims that he only gave someone $100 for finding his lost money, Geena Davis calling out another actor for saying she’s “too old”, Pete Davidson being seen with Martha Stewart.
Entertainment Newz with J-Kruz – Nelly, Geena Davis, Pete Davidson
by: Godsey Martin IJUSTGOTHIT.com
