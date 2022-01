GODSEY MARTIN IJUSTGOTHIT.COM SPONSORED CONTENT — J-Kruz joined Morning After to talk about the latest in entertainment headlines.

In the headlines, Justin Timberlake will make a surprise appearance in Janet Jackson’s documentary 18 years after Super Bowl “nipplegate”.

Also, Disney says they are rethinking their live-action ‘Snow White’ remake after Peter Dinklage calls out the use of Dwarves.