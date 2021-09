TAMPA, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Gabby Petito's family spoke out publicly for the first time since the 22-year-old YouTuber's body was discovered in a Wyoming national park as the manhunt for her boyfriend stretches on.

"She is with us," her stepfather Jim Schmidt said during a press conference, also attended by her mother, father and stepmother. "The signs are there, you just have to look for them."