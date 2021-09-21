HS Football Showdown: Trinity vs. L.D. Bell
September 23 2021 07:00 pm

Sponsored content: Cash Nickerson shares how to become a better negotiator

Morning After

by: Cash Nickerson

Posted: / Updated:

CASH NICKERSON SPONSORED CONTENT — More than we probably realize, we all negotiate — whether it’s as simple as purchasing a car or as complicated as making multi-million-dollar deals.

Attorney Cash Nickerson teaches negotiation as a professor at Washington University in St. Louis, and now is sharing his 36 years of experience and strategies in a new book that combines the art of making deals and the discipline of martial arts.

The new book called Negotiation as a Martial Art: Techniques to Master the Art of Human Exchange, was recently a Wall Street Journal bestseller and was named a ‘Best New Release in Business.’

Nickerson is currently chairman of AKKA North America’s Business Unit, and he was president and CFO at PDS Tech prior to its purchase by AKKA Technologies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More News Headlines

morningafter

More From Morning After

More

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News