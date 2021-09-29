Sponsored Content: Baby Safety Month

BOURBON BLONDE BLOG SPONSORED CONTENT — Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to help with some amazing baby products to help you keep the entire family safe.
Better Family Inc.
Better Family offers three patented products that make the lives of parents and babies better, by enhancing feeding and changing time. With Swabbies, a no-mess, organic diaper cream, the Beebo, a one-handed baby feeder, and Drop It Baby, a suction cup ring chain that ends the “Drop It Game”. On-the-go parents can use these products to improve their time spent with their kids “Making Parenting Easier”.
ChildLife Essentials
https://childlifenutrition.com/
For over 20 years, ChildLife Essentials® has been offering premium nutritional supplements to support children’s health from infancy through their teen years to keep them healthy and strong. Their Organic Baby Essentials are pediatrician-developed liquid vitamins formulated specifically for babies and can be given to infants as early as birth. Each formula comes in a convenient dosage dropper with tasty, natural flavors your child will love, and free from any artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners.
Chicco
https://www.chiccousa.com/chicco-duo
Chicco, Italy’s leading baby brand with 60+years of feeding expertise just launched Duo, an award winning baby bottle.
Baby Banana
Safe bendable infant toothbrushes, invented by a dental hygienist after witnessing a plastic toothbrush impale her nephew’s palate. Dishwasher safe.