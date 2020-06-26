Splash Mountain is revamping and the Dixie Chicks have a whole new name

DALLAS, TX (KDAF)- As the pandemic continues to alter plans for 2020, many new things have come into place from it.

Alicia Corals from the Daily Mail, informs us of some of these current events and changes.

Dancing with the Stars wants Dr. Anthony Fauci to join their show, as he is liked widely by the public. Fauci’s team put out a statement explaining that while they are flattered they have not received a formal invitation yet, but will pass on the offer. Fauci is 75 years old with 3 children, so the odds of him performing are slim.

The Dixie Chicks is amongst the many places and people that have decided to change their names amid the social climate of today. They quietly changed their name from The Dixie Chicks to just The Chicks. They recently came out with a song titled “March March March” in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and LGBTQ+ and women’s rights.

Views on this name change have varied. Some feel as though changing their name is going a bit too far, while others feel that it is a refreshing thing to see. The Chicks have always been very politically driven, so for some it’s nice to see them sticking to their political views.

Splash Mountain is at Disneyland that is based on Song of the South, an old Disney movie. The movie was seen as glorifying the post civil war era and brushing slavery under the rug. After a signed petition from fans, Disney now plans to revamp the ride with a new theme of the Princess and the Frog, which is significant because it is Disney’s first African American Princess.