Southwest Believers’ Convention bring up to 1500 people to Downtown Fort Worth, first convention since pandemic start

FORT WORTH, Texas (KDAF) — Despite some recent bad news, downtown Fort Worth is about to get it’s first big influx of people since the start of the pandemic.

From August 3 – 8 the Southwest Believers’ Convention is taking place downtown and is expected to bring about 1500 people to the area.

The Southwest Believers’ Convention us a faith-based event tied to Kenneth Copeland Ministries.

Organizers say people will be socially distanced during the event, but typical such an events has thousands of people in close proximity to each other.