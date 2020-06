Chassidy Young was a star student, competed in dance competitions, and was even the homecoming queen. She was also born with something called tetra amelia, which means she was born without limbs.

As you can see, that hasn't prevented her from excelling in just about everything she does. After she graduated college, Young was eager to jump into the work force. For her, it was all about mindset. She never considered there was something she couldn't do.