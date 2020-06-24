Smaller towns could see growth as people use pandemic, working from home to leave big cities

DALLAS, TX (KDAF)- As the pandemic continues to impact the lives of many people, some have decided that moving to smaller towns, where their money goes a longer way, would be beneficial.

Many jobs have transitioned from in person, office style to at home, virtual style. With the lessened demand for in person interaction, it makes it easier for people to move around and make better financial decisions for them and their families.

The more that people move to these smaller towns, the more of an economic boom these towns can expect to see.

However, not all smaller cities are as cost effective (Savannah, Georgia for example) and internet services must be considered.